Which Side of the Bed Should You Sleep On?

Are there any rules or best practices in Feng Shui regarding which side of the bed the husband or wife should sleep on? When I was asked this question very early in my practice, I remembered that I was momentarily stunned.

You see I cannot recall any of my Feng Shui or Chinese Astrology master talking about this in any of our lessons or discussions. But since there are rules governing bed position and sleeping direction, why not which side of the bed. It seems like a natural extension?

So I asked my fellow practitioner friends and the answer that I got from them is a categorical no. They have not come across any such rules. But, interestingly their clients have asked them the same question.

There is a Chinese saying, “Men on the Left and Women on the Right”. This is from time immemorial and many older Chinese stick to this convention without much thought to it. For example on the dining table the husband would sit on the left and the wife on the right. This same convention is adopted when taking photos, tea drinking ceremonies etc. Take a look at old Chinese family photos. You will see the husband seated mostly on the left and the wife on the right.

Is this the answer? Could be, but there is no scientific reason to support it.

Then I came across a book that throws some light on this issue. According to this book, our forefathers lived in caves and were the provider and protector of the family. The only way to enter the cave is through the cave opening and the father who is the head of the family always sleep on the side that is closer to the cave opening. This way he is in the best position to protect his wife and children from intruders.

So I did some corridor research among my friends and found this to be generally true. And it does not just apply to just husbands and wives or boyfriends and girlfriends. In the case of the single mother and child sleeping on the same bed, the mother would mostly sleep on the side closer to the door. In this case, she is the protector of the child.

Please do me a favour. What about you and your family members? Do you unconsciously follow this rule? Please let me know.

This brings me to the popular expression, “Getting up on the wrong side of the bed”.

If you are still not sure, I suggest you try this. Sleep on one side of the bed for a week. Then swap places with your spouse and sleeping on the other side for a week. Record your feelings every morning. The side that lets your sleep most comfortably and do not give you the “getting up on the wrong side of the bed” feeling, should be the right side!