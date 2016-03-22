Aries Astrology Zodiac Success Tip

All this while this site has focus on Chinese Metaphysics articles. I thought it is a good change to feature something on Western Astrology. Here goes an article

By www.AstrologyJunction.com

Aries rules the Head,Brian, and Face.

This zodiac sign is the 1st sign and is known to be the the youngest and care free sign of them all.

Aries is ruled by planet Mars which is also known as the Planet of Passion and Aggression.

This planet influences this sign to take a more dynamic approach with life opportunities and relationships.

In order for Aries to succeed in life he/she must learn how to wait things out a bit more. This zodiac sign can be very impatient and by this they may gain some and lose some in life.

Your 6 Quotes on Success for Aries

1

In my experience, there is only one motivation, and that is desire. No reasons or principle contain it or stand against it.

~Jane Smiley

2

Success does not consist in never making mistakes but in never making the same one a second time.

~ George Bernard Shaw

3

For true success ask yourself these four questions: Why? Why not? Why not me? Why not now?

~ James Allen

4

The successful man is the one who had the chance and took it.

~ Roger Babson

5

When you reach an obstacle, turn it into an opportunity. You have the choice. You can overcome and be a winner, or you can allow it to overcome you and be a loser. The choice is yours and yours alone. Refuse to throw in the towel. Go that extra mile that failures refuse to travel. It is far better to be exhausted from success than to be rested from failure.

~ Mary Kay Ash

6

If we listened to our intellect, we’d never have a love affair. We’d never have a friendship. We’d never go into business, because we’d be cynical. Well, that’s nonsense. You’ve got to jump off cliffs all the time and build your wings on the way down.

~ Ray Bradbury